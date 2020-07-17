Sections
Home / Lucknow / Ram temple construction to begin soon; PM to attend ceremony: Report

Ram temple construction to begin soon; PM to attend ceremony: Report

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat too will be present on the occasion of the beginning of temple construction.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 11:53 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

Workers clean the stones at Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala in Ayodhya. (PTI)

The construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya is likely to begin soon with members of Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, mandated by the Supreme Court, meeting in Ayodhya on Saturday to finalise the date agreed upon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The trust members confirmed that an invitation has been sent to the Prime Minister and in tomorrow’s meeting the date for the beginning of temple construction is likely to be finalised.

“Chairman of the temple construction committee Nripendra Mishra will be present at the meeting. He will come with a date that has been approved by the Prime Minister,” said the source.

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat too will be present on the occasion of the beginning of temple construction.



According to sources, the construction at Ramjanmbhoomi is likely to begin in August.

While the temple construction ceremony was supposed to be celebrated with many Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and other important dignitaries in attendance, the list of attendees after COVID-19 spread is likely to have only Prime Minister Modi, Bhagwat, UP Chief Minister, few Ministers and MPs from the region, stated the source.

The members of temple trust mandated by the Supreme Court stated that while the programme of ‘ Shilanyas’ has been done at ‘Singh dwara’, it was not a proper ceremony.

“Bhoomi pujan will be done at Garbh Griha to begin temple construction. This is the formal beginning of temple construction for which invites have been sent out,” added the source.

The construction of a grand Ram temple at the Janmabhoomi of Lord Ram has been defining issue for the Bharatiya Janata Party as it has been on the manifesto of the party for over two decades.

The Ramjanmabhoomi Trust was formed by the Central Government after the Supreme Court of India directive regarding it on November 9 last year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Physical distancing may help ease burden on hospitals, but only to a point
Jul 17, 2020 12:30 IST
A million cases, but just how badly affected is India?
Jul 17, 2020 12:29 IST
Assam: Kaziranga tigress rescued from floods released into the wild
Jul 17, 2020 12:25 IST
3 Jaish terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter, top IED expert among them: Police
Jul 17, 2020 12:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.