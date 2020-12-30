Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lucknow / Ram Temple: New technique may be adopted for construction of foundation

Ram Temple: New technique may be adopted for construction of foundation

On September 11, the loose sand was found during a test conducted to lay the pillars below the surface to prepare the temple’s foundation

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 10:34 IST

By Pawan Dixit, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Representarional photo.

A new technique is likely to be adopted for the construction of the foundation of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple after it was halted when loose sand was found around 200 feet below the surface during testing work for its pillars.

“Engineers of Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consulting Engineers will suggest a new technique for constructing Ram Mandir’s foundation,” said Anil Mishra, a member of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which has been formed to oversee the temple construction.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the Trust and Ram Mandir Construction Committee in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Also Read: VHP to start Ayodhya’s Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15

On September 11, the loose sand was found during a test conducted to lay the pillars below the surface to prepare the temple’s foundation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple in Ayodhya in August after the Supreme Court in November last year paved the way for its construction.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

First trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Four people in Delhi test positive for UK Covid strain
by Anonna Dutt
Covid-19 vaccination: Singapore, Ireland commence immunisation drives
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Quick-fire Lacazette gives Arsenal 1-0 win at Brighton
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.