‘Ram temple site in Ayodhya a Buddhist Sthal’

Claiming that the ancient artefacts found during the land levelling work at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Thursday proved that it was a Buddha Sthal (Buddhist pilgrimage site), Congress leader Udit Raj demanded analysis of the recovered items by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:13 IST

By Kenneth John, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

Historical artifacts recovered from proposed site of ram temple in Ayodhya recently.

In a tweet on Friday, the former MP stated that the ‘Dhamma Chakra’ and ‘Stupas’ recovered from the site bore testimony to his claim.

“I am not commenting on the Supreme court verdict as the Apex Court had said it was a matter of faith. But all I am demanding is to get the area studied properly by a team of ASI so that historical facts were not distorted as evidence prove that the place is a centre of Buddhism. The ‘Dhamma Chakra’ and ‘Stupas’ found at the site of proposed temple is a clear evidence of what I am saying,” he said.

“It is a historical fact that Faxian, the Chinese Buddhist monk who had travelled to India, had written about the presence of 100 Ashoka Stupas in Ayodhya. All I want is to save historical facts and not let it get distorted,” he added.



The ground levelling work at the proposed site of Ram temple construction started from May 11.

Caption Ancient artefacts recovered from proposed site of ram temple in Ayodhya recently.

