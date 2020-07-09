Sections
Home / Lucknow / Right now Vikas Dubey is in SP, says mother; party denies claim

Right now Vikas Dubey is in SP, says mother; party denies claim

Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday after a six-day manhunt following the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were gunned down.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:02 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lucknow

Police personnel arrest Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, at the Mahakal temple, in Ujjain on Thursday. (ANI photo)

Gangster Vikas Dubey’s mother Sarla Devi on Thursday said that her son, arrested for the Kanpur ambush, is with the SP, a claim denied by the party.

Dubey was arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday after a six-day manhunt following the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were gunned down.

Earlier, in a 2017 video seen on social media, the gangster is heard claiming that two BJP MLAs helped him in the past.

On being asked what should be done by the government after her son’s arrest, Sarla Devi said, “The government should do whatever it feels appropriate (sarkar jo uchit samjhe, woh kare).” “At this time, he is not in the BJP, he is with the SP,” she told reporters.



Meanwhile, an SP spokesman said Vikas is “not a member of the party” and strict action should be taken against him.

His call record details should be made public as demanded by party president Akhilesh Yadav to expose his links, added the party spokesperson.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kangana Ranaut responds to Pooja Bhatt’s ‘proof’ video, bows out of feud
Jul 09, 2020 17:56 IST
Covid-19 pushes net leasing of office space down 73% in April-June across 8 Indian cities
Jul 09, 2020 17:57 IST
I found out about his arrest through television: Vikas Dubey’s mother
Jul 09, 2020 17:53 IST
Nepal’s coronavirus cases soar to over 16,500
Jul 09, 2020 17:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.