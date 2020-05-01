Rope in migrants to transform parishadiya schools, says UP chief secy

Sections
Updated: May 01, 2020 00:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Rajendra Kumar Tiwari said that migrant labourers are under quarantine at these schools these days and it would be a good idea to employ them in construction activities

Chief secretary, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, on Thursday directed the district administrations to provide necessary infrastructure to all Parishadiya schools (government schools up to class eight) under ‘Operation Kayakalp’ (transformation) with panchayat funds.

“The parishadiya schools will also be assessed and graded on the basis of the infrastructure and amenities,” said the chief secretary while directing the officials to start the required construction works immediately in a time-bound manner.

He also directed officers to employ migrant labourers for the job so that they also get a livelihood.

Tiwari added that in the first phase, all these schools should have clean drinking water, separate washrooms for boys and girls, water supply in the washrooms, separate washrooms for physically challenged, multiple handwashing units, floor tiling in classrooms, blackboards, kitchens, ramps for physically challenged, colouring of walls, power connection and necessary power equipment.



Tiwari said that migrant labourers are under quarantine at these schools these days and it would be a good idea to employ them in construction activities as it would consolidate the school infrastructure and at the same time provide a livelihood to migrants.

