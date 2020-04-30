Sections
Home / Lucknow / Rope in premier institutes, pvt hospitals to increase testing capacity: Yogi

Rope in premier institutes, pvt hospitals to increase testing capacity: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the option of roping in premier central and state research institutes for Covid-19 testing should be considered to increase the state’s testing capacity.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Yogi said the need of the hour was to take the state to the top in terms of its Covid-19 testing capacity in India.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the option of roping in premier central and state research institutes for Covid-19 testing should be considered to increase the state’s testing capacity.

Insisting that institutes such as Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR), Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) (all in Lucknow) and Mathura-based Deen Dayal Upadhyay Veterinary Science University and Cattle Research Institute should be used for Covid-19 testing capacity, Yogi said the need of the hour was to take the state to the top in terms of its Covid-19 testing capacity in India.

The chief minister was reviewing the situation following the lockdown at a meeting of his Team-11 at Lok Bhawan.

He also said that private hospitals, which have capacity to treat Covid-19 patients, should be allowed to do so. He said a request in writing should be obtained from patients willing to get treatment in such private hospitals.



He also ordered review of available logistics on a daily basis and said that UP’s border with other states should be completely sealed and vigilance should be stepped up in border areas.

Stating that the UP government was in touch with other state governments, Yogi said that while migrant labourers Madhya Pradesh will be brought on Thursday, those from Gujarat will be brought back on Friday.

He said contact should be established to bring back students from NOIDA and Delhi as well.

Also, a list of students who wants to go back to their homes from Ghaziabad, NOIDA and Aligarh etc. should also be prepared.

He said infra-red thermometers should be made available in all the districts for smooth check-up of migrant labourers returning to the state.

He said portable ventilators should be arranged to meet the demand of additional ventilators.

MOBILISE ADDITIONAL RESOURCE: CM TELLS OFFICERS

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed upon the need to mobilise additional resources and increase the cash flow in Uttar Pradesh.

Reviewing the lockdown situation, Yogi said a high level committee should be set up to work out measures for resource mobilisation.

Insisting that since the lockdown has affected economic activities, the option of mobilizing additional resources by making land free hold etc. should be considered. He said a policy to attract investment in various sectors should also be worked out.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India working on plans to repatriate citizens stranded abroad post-lockdown
Apr 30, 2020 23:25 IST
In Centre’s 2-page order on letting migrants travel, there is 1 operative word
May 01, 2020 00:17 IST
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Apr 30, 2020 22:36 IST
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Apr 30, 2020 23:00 IST

latest news

7am to 11am curfew relaxation in Mohali from May 1
May 01, 2020 01:32 IST
Lockdown blues: Private sports academies in Chandigarh struggle to cope with no income scenario
May 01, 2020 01:25 IST
Inmates, staff quarantined as Chandigarh shelter home’s sweeper tests positive
May 01, 2020 01:26 IST
Business hit, CITCO seeks ₹16cr from Chandigarh admn for salaries, bills
May 01, 2020 01:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.