Routine immunisation programme set for a launch in UP

Even as Sars-Cov-2 continues to spread its tentacles in the state, the Uttar Pradesh health and family welfare department has decided to launch routine immunization programme to protect children and mothers from various diseases.

Due to the nationwide lockdown announced on March 25 to fight the pandemic, the routine immunization programme across the state came to a standstill. The health department staff, including doctors, paramedics and frontline workers- accredited social health activist (ASHA) and auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) --were deputed in the drive launched by the state government to check the spread of coronavirus, said a health department officer.

Each year the health department also launches immunization drive in rural and urban areas of the 38 districts in eastern UP and terai region under the Dastak programme to vaccinate children against Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome.

The health department launched the first phase of the immunization drive for protection from Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in February, before the onset of the pandemic, said secretary health and family welfare, V Hekali Zhimomi. Under the intensive vaccination programme organized in 38 districts, the department had vaccinated 1.14 crore children, she said.

The second round of the immunization and awareness programme is organized in June – July before during the monsoon when JE/ AES outbreak is reported in the 38 districts. The health department would prepare a work plan for immunization of the left over children as well awareness before the onset of the monsoon, she said.

Principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said the health department had decided to launch home based new borne care (HBNC) and village health nutrition day (VHND) programme to check maternal and infant mortality rate in the state. The department had directed all the district magistrates and chief medical officers (CMOs) to launch the HBNC and VHND programme in districts from next week, he said.

The health department has divided the 75 districts into three categories. The programme will remain suspended in 18 districts in which 20 or more than 20 Covid positive cases have been reported. In 40 districts in which less than 20 cases have been reported, the immunization programme will not be organized in the localities and villages in which positive cases have been detected. The programme would be organized in the remaining areas of the districts, he said.

The immunization programme will be organized across the 17 districts in which no case has been reported since the spread of the Covid pandemic in the state. If any case was reported in the district, then the CMO would revise the immunization drive according to the guideline issued by the department, he said.

During the immunization programme, the accredited social health activist (ASHA) will follow the guidelines for protection from Covid. If during the immunization programme she detected symptom in the child or mother she would immediately alert the CMO, he said.