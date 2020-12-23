Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lucknow / ‘RT-PCR test for those who came from abroad after Dec 9’: Yogi Adityanath

‘RT-PCR test for those who came from abroad after Dec 9’: Yogi Adityanath

The chief minister asked officials to keep all systems effective for Covid-19 treatment and a strict vigil in view of the new strain of novel coronavirus disease.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 22:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

File photo: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said people who came to the state from abroad between November 25 and December 8 should undergo Covid-19 test.

Those who arrived in UP from abroad after December 9 must undergo RT-PCR test. Arrangements should be made for isolation and treatment of people who show symptoms of Covid-19, he said while reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a high-level meeting at his Lok Bhawan office in Lucknow.

The chief minister asked officials to keep all systems effective for Covid-19 treatment and a strict vigil in view of the new strain of novel coronavirus disease.

He expressed satisfaction over UP conducting highest number of Covid-19 tests in the country and said that testing work should be continued expeditiously.



UP was in second place in terms of per million tests and hence the number of per million tests being conducted in the state should be increased. The state is testing one lakh patients per million, he added.

Also read: Summit called off due to Covid, mutually agreed, underline India, Russia

The chief minister said work for vaccination should be carried out in a time-bound manner.

“Work for storage of vaccine, maintaining cold chain and transportation should also be done within the given time period and training of vaccinators should be carried out actively,” said the CM. He said arrangements at Covid-dedicated hospitals should be made up to the mark.

Doctors/specialists should take regular rounds of the wards and sufficient availability of medicines and oxygen, et cetera., should be maintained, emphasised Yogi.

He also said that work for setting up medical colleges should be expedited in 16 districts that did not have a medical college by now.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Summit called off due to Covid, mutually agreed, underline India, Russia
by HT Correspondent
After joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari called ‘traitor’ in hometown by TMC
by HT Correspondent
Congress demands Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
by HT Correspondent
Folk singer who hosted Amit Shah’s lunch in Bengal caught in BJP-TMC tug of war
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Domestic air passenger traffic grew 22 per cent in November: ICRA
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Widening of Ludhiana’s BRS Nagar Canal bridge: Taken by surprise, commuters fume over bottleneck
by HT Correspondent
Buddha nullah pollution : Ludhiana MC ropes in students to spread awareness
by HT Correspondent
Logistics firms reap ‘vaccine economy’ benefits as EU gears up for roll-out
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.