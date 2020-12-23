‘RT-PCR test for those who came from abroad after Dec 9’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said people who came to the state from abroad between November 25 and December 8 should undergo Covid-19 test.

Those who arrived in UP from abroad after December 9 must undergo RT-PCR test. Arrangements should be made for isolation and treatment of people who show symptoms of Covid-19, he said while reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a high-level meeting at his Lok Bhawan office in Lucknow.

The chief minister asked officials to keep all systems effective for Covid-19 treatment and a strict vigil in view of the new strain of novel coronavirus disease.

He expressed satisfaction over UP conducting highest number of Covid-19 tests in the country and said that testing work should be continued expeditiously.

UP was in second place in terms of per million tests and hence the number of per million tests being conducted in the state should be increased. The state is testing one lakh patients per million, he added.

The chief minister said work for vaccination should be carried out in a time-bound manner.

“Work for storage of vaccine, maintaining cold chain and transportation should also be done within the given time period and training of vaccinators should be carried out actively,” said the CM. He said arrangements at Covid-dedicated hospitals should be made up to the mark.

Doctors/specialists should take regular rounds of the wards and sufficient availability of medicines and oxygen, et cetera., should be maintained, emphasised Yogi.

He also said that work for setting up medical colleges should be expedited in 16 districts that did not have a medical college by now.