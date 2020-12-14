Russian woman raped, accused colonel at large

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Gahlot under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, following a complaint lodged by the victim’s husband. (AP/For Representative Purposes Only)

An Indian Army colonel allegedly raped a woman of Russian origin at his official residence in the Cantonment area of Kanpur late on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

Police are on the lookout for the accused, Colonel Neeraj Gahlot, posted at the Central Ordnance Depot (COD) in Kanpur, who is believed to be on the run following the incident, said Raj Kumar Agarwal, superintendent of police (SP), Kanpur East.

17-yr-old girl found hanging after rape in Sirsa; 2 booked

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Gahlot under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, following a complaint lodged by the victim’s husband. According to the FIR, the army officer had invited the victim and her husband for dinner at his house. Police said Gahlot allegedly spiked the man’s drink with intoxicants, which made him fall unconscious. The officer then raped the victim, they added.

The police said the victim had undergone medical examination and a report was expected on Monday. The victim’s kin alleged the police delayed conducting the test in a bid to save the accused. The police, though, denied the allegation, adding police teams were making attempts to arrest Gahlot.