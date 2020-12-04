Samajwadi Party’s Kisan Yatras from December 7 to protest ‘anti-farmer’ policies

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that the protest marches will be held in each and every district of Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

The Samajwadi Party (SP) will launch state-wide Kisan Yatras or Farmers’ marches beginning December 7 to protest against alleged anti-farmer policies of the Central government.

The farmers’ protest march was announced by SP national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday, said a press statement issued by SP’s state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

Akhilesh said the Kisan Yatras will be taken out by party workers and leaders across the state on foot, bicycles and motorcycles etc.

“The rallies will be against BJP’s anti-farmer policy and will be taken out in each and every district,” the statement quoted Akhilesh as saying.

The rallies would make people aware of the issues that farmers were facing, it added. As per the statement, Akhilesh also said that the farmers were currently distressed.

The agitation has been announced at a time when the Central government is locked into talks with farmers unions, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, over the three farm laws passed by the Parliament earlier this year.

Farmers allege that these laws will take away their income security and make them vulnerable to corporates. However, the Centre maintains that the laws are reformative in nature and meant to free the farmers from the shackles of the old Mandi-Agent system, giving them greater freedom and opportunity to increase their incomes.