Sections
Home / Lucknow / Samajwadi Party stages protest against law & order, UP govt’s handling of Covid crisis

Samajwadi Party stages protest against law & order, UP govt’s handling of Covid crisis

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the government needs to answer the queries on various issues like unemployment and the law and order situation.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 15:12 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

The Yogi government has totally failed to check Covid-19 pandemic. The height is that in the name of this disease funds are being misused, Member of the Legislative Council Naresh Uttam alleged. (ANI file photo)

Just before the start of the brief Monsoon Session of Uttar Pradesh Legislature, the Samajwadi Party on Thursday staged a protest in the Vidhan Bhawan against the law and order situation and the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the government needs to answer the queries on various issues like unemployment and the law and order situation.

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, “This session of the UP Legislative Assembly is going to be historic in a number of ways. The government has to answer questions raised by the opposition and its own people on coronavirus, unemployment, casteist atrocities and poor law and order.” “The Government’s thoko neeti (encounter policy) has become a point of internal discord (aantarik kalah) instead of becoming a point of reconciliation (sulah),” Yadav claimed.

Party members of both houses of the legislature staged a protest in front of the statue of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, holding banners against the state government.



Speaking on the occasion, Member of the Legislative Council Naresh Uttam alleged that there was jungle raj in the state .

Incidents like murder, loot, rape and kidnapping were taking place on a daily basis and it appeared that criminals had no fear of law, he said.

The Yogi government has totally failed to check Covid-19 pandemic. The height is that in the name of this disease funds are being misused, Uttam alleged.

Another member of Legislative Council, Anand Bhadoria, alleged that bad law and order has added to the woes of people facing problems due to coronavirus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Villagers spend sleepless nights as river erosion worsens in north Bengal
Aug 20, 2020 16:33 IST
APICET 2020 exam to be conducted in September, check important dates here
Aug 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Observe Muharram in simple manner, says Maharashtra govt amid Covid crisis
Aug 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Asian shares retreat after Fed minutes bring reality check
Aug 20, 2020 16:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.