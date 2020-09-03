Sections
Samajwadi Party state headquarters shut due to Covid-19

This is the first instance of any political party in Lucknow closing its office due to the viral outbreak

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 10:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has voluntarily sealed its Uttar Pradesh (UP) headquarters in Lucknow for six days after some people working at the office tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on Wednesday.

The party in a tweet on Wednesday night announced that the office would stay closed until Monday.

“Some people working at the SP office indicated initial symptoms of Covid-19. Later, they tested Covid-19 positive. As a precautionary measure, the party office in Lucknow will remain closed until Monday. May all recover at the earliest,” said the tweet from the SP’s official handle.

This is the first instance of any political party in Lucknow closing its office due to the viral outbreak.



However, restricted entry was in place at the SP’s UP headquarters since end-March following the initial reports of the pandemic.

The SP has also stopped all mass gatherings and public events because of the raging viral outbreak.

