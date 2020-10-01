Samajwadi Party to take vow of silence in protest against UP govt on Gandhi Jayanti

Samajwadi Party (SP) will observe a two-hour long ‘vow of silence’ on Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, on October 2, at Gandhi statues across Uttar Pradesh to protest against alleged deterioration of law and order, crime against women, unemployment and the recent farm and labour laws.

“It would be a ‘satyagrah’ against the ‘suppression and oppression’ of farmers, youth, common man, and the opposition by the BJP’s union and the state government in Uttar Pradesh. It will be held at Gandhi’s statutes in all districts of the state. Crime against women has become a daily affair and the law and order has collapsed,” said SP state president, Naresh Uttam Patel in a statement.

Patel said the people were agitated over the BJP government’s policies. “The government has conspired to make the farmers mortgage their farms and become labourers in their own fields. In the name of the open market, the big traders and business houses will get the freedom to buy farmers’ produce at lower rates. Mandi system is being abolished,” said Patel.

He asked SP members to highlight and oppose state and Union government’s policies, which he claimed were anti workers.

“At the same time, labourers have lost jobs during the lockdown because of lack of investments in the state and unemployment has emerged as a crisis. Despite this, the government, in the name of labour reforms law, has given the freedom to factory owners to arbitrarily retrench employees. When the youth try to raise their voice, the police lathi-charges them,” Patel said.