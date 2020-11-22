Sections
Samajwadi Party workers celebrate Mulayam Singh Yadav’s 82nd birthday in Lucknow

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 12:26 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Lucknow

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter and wished the former UP Chief Minister for his long and healthy life. (Hindustan Times)

Samajwadi Party (SP) workers celebrated party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav’s 82nd birthday outside his residence and the party office in Lucknow on Sunday morning.

The area around Malayam Singh’s residence was decorated with poster greetings on his birthday. Party workers were seen reaching the SP headquarters in large numbers to congratulate their leader.

“Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is our inspiration, he sacrificed his entire life for humanity and socialism. He is a living example of an ideal public servant,” Armaan Khan, SP leader, told ANI.

The SP leader also said that under the guidance of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav will become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in 2022.



“The 2022 elections are round the corner and today I want to reiterate that under the guidance of Mulayam Singh Yadav, our leader Akhilesh Yadav will become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh once again,” he said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari took to Twitter and wished the former UP Chief Minister for his long and healthy life.

“Happy Birthday to the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and founder of Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. On this day, I pray to God for your healthy and long life,” Gadkari wrote in Hindi.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also took to Twitter to wish the leader, he wrote in a Hindi tweet, “Happy birthday to senior politician and Lok Sabha MP from Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. Wish you good health and long life.”

Meanwhile, SP’s official Twitter handle poured wishes for their leader on his 82nd birthday.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the revered Netaji, the father of Samajwadi Party. With the blessings of Netaji, we all are determined to strengthen the Samajwadi Party by continuing the struggle for social justice together. Prayers to God for Netaji’s longevity and health,” it read. (Roughly translated from Hindi).

