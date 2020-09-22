Saubhagya scheme for electrification: 82% rural power bills unpaid in UP since April

The scheme was launched in the state on October 11, 2017. A majority of the consumers are not paying bills for their power consumption. (Representational Image)

The Saubhagya scheme of universal household electrification appears to be turning into a major financial worry for the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government-owned power distribution companies (discoms).

Data showed that 82.27% of rural consumers have not paid even a single electricity bill during the current financial year since April. While around 17% among the over two crore rural consumers have paid their bills at least once in the current financial year.

Arvind Kumar, additional chief secretary (ACS) (energy) and the chairman of UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), pointed out to the sorry state of affairs via a few tweets on Sunday.

‘We drew a lot of flak over power supply issues. The attached figures indicate that 17.73% or 36.98 lakhs of our rural consumers have paid at least once since April 1. While 171.64 lakhs, out of the total 208.62 lakh consumers, have not paid even once,” he tweeted without referring to the Saubhagya scheme.

“Though the situation is slightly better in Paschimanchal at 28.26%, it is worse in Purvanchal at only 12.51%,” he cited in another tweet.

“The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak has also led to a downturn of 2%, as compared to last year. Consumers need to pay up if we want to move towards a 24-hour uninterrupted power supply mechanism,” Kumar said.

He put out a break-up of figures of various discoms.

Of the total 2,086,16,63 rural consumers, 36,98,0,60 paid at least one bill between April and August.

Data showed that 21.26% consumers paid their bills in Agra discom during this period, Lucknow discom (14.32%), Meerut discom (28.26%) and Varanasi discom (12.51%), which brought out the rear. The Varanasi discom has been in the news for a possible privatisation bid.

The situation in urban areas across UP is relatively better.

However, the proportion of urban consumers paying their bills has come down from 81.68% in 2019 to 72.49% to date. “Purvanchal is lagging far behind other discoms,” Kumar pointed out.

Of the total 3,76,55,707 households in UP, only 2,2487,787 had electricity connections as on October 10, 2017.

The remaining 1,51,67,920 households did not have electricity when the Saubhagya scheme was launched in the state on October 11, 2017.

Of the total unelectrified households, over one crore were in the rural areas alone.

Many rural consumers are not paying their electricity bills out of bad habit. But several others have defaulted because they either did not receive their bills or got inflated ones, said people who are familiar with the matter.

“Around 80 lakh rural consumers were indulging in pilferage before the Saubhagya scheme was rolled out. Most of these consumers are reluctant to pay their bills after they were provided electricity connections,” they said.

“We are determined to improve our response to your problems and to move towards a 24-hour supply of electricity in rural areas. However, our consumers will need to cooperate by clearing their bills on a monthly basis. Together, only we can achieve the target of 24x7 power supply,” Kumar appealed to the rural consumers through another tweet.