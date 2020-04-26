SBSP’s RSS starts recruitment of volunteers

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has started recruitment in its arm—Rashtriya Suheldev Sena (RSS) for creating awareness about various competitive examinations and different career options among youngsters in rural pockets.

SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar said, “Students aged above 15 and unemployed educated youth are being recruited. We will hold awareness camps and training sessions every month in each district.”

He claimed that retired IAS and IPS officers will be invited to head the sessions and boost the confidence of its members.

Each member of RSS will be given a uniform, including a yellow scarf, a trouser and t-shirt. The RSS would work across UP, with special focus on eastern regions and districts adjoining Bihar.