Sections
Home / Lucknow / SBSP’s RSS starts recruitment of volunteers

SBSP’s RSS starts recruitment of volunteers

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has started recruitment in its arm—Rashtriya Suheldev Sena (RSS) for creating awareness about various competitive examinations and different career options among youngsters in rural pockets.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 00:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Varanasi

SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar (Twitter)

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has started recruitment in its arm—Rashtriya Suheldev Sena (RSS) for creating awareness about various competitive examinations and different career options among youngsters in rural pockets.

SBSP chief Omprakash Rajbhar said, “Students aged above 15 and unemployed educated youth are being recruited. We will hold awareness camps and training sessions every month in each district.”

He claimed that retired IAS and IPS officers will be invited to head the sessions and boost the confidence of its members.

Each member of RSS will be given a uniform, including a yellow scarf, a trouser and t-shirt. The RSS would work across UP, with special focus on eastern regions and districts adjoining Bihar.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indian Covid-19 cases
Apr 27, 2020 20:38 IST
Five more patients including 11-year-old girl defeat coronavirus in Mohali
Apr 27, 2020 20:38 IST
TMC warns housing societies against flouting lockdown rules
Apr 27, 2020 20:35 IST
Amid Covid-19 crisis, senior bureaucrat Amit Khare returns to helm I&B ministry
Apr 27, 2020 20:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.