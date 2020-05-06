Sections
Home / Lucknow / Screen, quarantine UPites returning from abroad: Yogi

Screen, quarantine UPites returning from abroad: Yogi

Thousands of Indian citizens, including UPites, are stranded across the world due to the coronavirus disease pandemic

Updated: May 06, 2020 00:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Yogi said registration facility has been provided on the ‘Jansunvai portal’ for UP’s residents willing to return to the state, and residents of other states living in UP who are willing to go back.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to establish the required facilities at Lucknow, Varanasi and Hindon airports to screen UP’s residents coming back from abroad as part of the central government’s biggest-ever peacetime repatriation exercise, beginning May 7.

He said arrangements to quarantine them should also be made. Thousands of Indian citizens, including UPites, are stranded across the world due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Reviewing the lockdown-3 situation at a meeting here, Yogi said industrial units should start functioning in accordance with union government’s advisory to ensure an increase in the state’s revenue. He advised the industries to follow security protocol while functioning.

He said norms of social distancing should be followed and necessary amendments in policies, along with labour reforms, should be carried out.



The chief minister said UP’s recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 33 per cent, which was six per cent higher than the national recovery rate of 27 per cent.

Yogi said registration facility has been provided on the ‘Jansunvai portal’ for UP’s residents willing to return to the state, and residents of other states living in UP who are willing to go back.

He said corona testing facility in the state should be increased and all necessary facilities should be provided in the Covid-19 hospitals. He said facility for disposal of bio-medical waste should be provided while setting up new testing labs. He said number of doctors available for medical consultation through telemedicine facility and toll free number of ‘State Corona Assistance Call Centre’ should be publicised for benefit of the people.

The chief minister said district magistrates should ensure that nodal officers for quarantine centres, shelter homes and community kitchens submitted to them regular reports about arrangements at these centres. He stressed upon the need of protective measures for medical and police teams to protect them from corona infection. He said social distancing must be followed at mandis.

Yogi said a work-plan should be prepared to protect milching animals from foot and mouth and other diseases by vaccinating them.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
May 05, 2020 23:59 IST
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
May 06, 2020 00:41 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
May 05, 2020 23:01 IST
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
May 05, 2020 22:45 IST

latest news

Sanitising door installed at Shimlapuri police station
May 06, 2020 01:19 IST
Six Congress workers booked for assaulting senior leader Daljit Singh Bhola’s aide in Ludhiana
May 06, 2020 01:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ to feature active noise cancellation: Report
May 06, 2020 01:14 IST
Amid lockdown, defunt tubewells add to Ludhiana residents’ woes
May 06, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.