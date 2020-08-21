SDM suspended for beating people in UP

A sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) was suspended on Thursday after he had thrashed some local residents and traders near Bilthara road tehsil in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Ballia district in a bid to enforce social distancing norms owing to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The video of the SDM’s high-handedness went viral on social media following which Arjun Rajbhar, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive , drew UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ‘s attention to the incident.

Rajbhar said local residents are angry because of the brutality unleashed by SDM Ashok Chaudhary and his security personnel. Several people had also sustained injuries.

“I request you to ensure action against the SDM,” Rajbhar had urged CM Yogi.

The CM took note of the incident and suspended SDM Chaudhary with immediate effect.

