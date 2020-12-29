Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lucknow / Sedition charges against Ayodhya students who raised ‘azaadi’ slogans dropped

Sedition charges against Ayodhya students who raised ‘azaadi’ slogans dropped

The college management has since announced the students’ union polls on February 10

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 10:50 IST

By Pawan Dixit, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Saket PG College. (Source: Facebook)

The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya have dropped sedition charges slapped against 13 Saket PG College students there for raising “azaadi [freedom]” slogans on December 16 during a protest demanding that students’ union polls be held.

“After an investigation into sedition charges, they have been dropped against students as no evidence was found to substantiate them,” said Ashutosh Mishra, Ayodhya’s Kotwali police station in charge.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya students booked for sedition over ‘azaadi’ slogans

ND Pandey, the college principal, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the students on December 23. Mishra also lodged an FIR against six more students.

The protesting students also allegedly incited three of them to kill themselves after they climbed atop the college’s rooftop. They had been booked under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 124A (sedition), 147 (rioting), 353 (assault on public servant), 427 (causing damage to property), 506 (criminal intimidation).

The college management has since announced the students’ union polls on February 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China military talks on standoff paused due to change of guard in PLA
by Shishir Gupta
6 UK returnees test positive for new mutant virus strain: Health ministry
by Rhythma Kaul
Need 4 more days: Sanjay Raut on summons to wife in PMC bank scam case
by Naresh Kamath
Rahane & bowlers lead India to 8-wicket win in Melbourne
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Amitabh once tried to ‘replicate’ Michael Jackson: ‘What a failure I was!’
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘One of the most important hundreds in Indian cricket history’: Gavaskar
by hindustantimes.com
Biden slams Chinese abuses, stresses security, prosperity in Indo-Pacific
by Yashwant Raj , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
Monday Musings: A dismal year for India, but even worse for Pune
by Yogesh Joshi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.