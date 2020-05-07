Senior member of Tablighi Jamat dies in Jaunpur

Senior member of Tablighi Jamat and Jaunpur area chief of the outfit Nasim Ahamd (65) died of illness in Jaunpur in the wee hours on Wednesday, said a senior official of the Jaunpur administration, adding that Nasim had been suffering from heart disease.

However, the body was sent for post mortem examination.

The officer, who did not wish to be named, said that on April 2 a case was registered against Nasim for giving shelter to 16 Tablighi Jamat members, including 14 Bangladeshi nationals, who returned to Jaunpur in the last week of March after attending the Jamat event in Delhi. All 16 Jamatis, including the 14 Bangladeshis, were caught in a house in Lal Darwaja area of Jaunpur city on March 29. They were kept in a quarantine centre. Later, their samples were tested and two of the 16 were found positive for corona virus in the first week of April.

The officer added that Nasim was arrested on April 2 after police registered the case on charges of giving shelter Bangladeshi nationals and hiding information about Jamatis present in the city. Nasim reportedly helped arrange a rented house for the Jamatis.

The officer added that after being arrested on April 2, Naseem was kept in a quarantine centre in Jaunpur for 14 days. Thereafter he was shifted to a temporary jail on April 17. A week ago, he took ill and was shifted to the district hospital from where he was referred to the BHU. After his condition improved, he was again shifted to the temporary jail two days ago.

During the wee hours on Wednesday at around 1.30am, Nasim took ill again and he was immediately rushed to the district hospital where doctors examined him and declared him dead. His kin reached the district hospital on getting information.

Sub divisional magistrate and superintendent of temporary jail Nitish Kumar Singh said that Nasim was suffering from heart disease. The exact cause of death would be clear from his post mortem examination report.