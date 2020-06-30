Set up Covid-19 helpdesks at all govt departments, says UP CM

Sections
Till now, Covid-19 helpdesks have been established at 3,441 primary health centres and 853 community health centres.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:13 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that Covid-19 helpdesks will be set up at all state departments and organisations, including police stations, an official said. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered for an expeditious establishment of Covid-19 helpdesks at all state departments and organisations, including police stations, an official said on Monday.

“Chief Minister Adityanath has directed that Covid helpdesks should be set up at all departments and organisations at a fast pace,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi.

The Covid-19 helpdesks have to be set up at the private hospitals too he said, adding they have to be set up compulsorily at all hospitals, where OPD is functional.



“Covid-19 helpdesk should also be set up at all police stations, block offices, tehsils, district headquarters,” he said.

