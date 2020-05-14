Set up land bank for new industries: Yogi

Yogi Adityanath said all those coming back to UP should be screened and quarantined.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state’s industrial development and revenue departments to set up a ‘land bank’ for making land available for new industries.

Insisting that giving a push to industry was needed to restore economic activities in the state, the chief minister said appropriate amendments to sectoral policies should be made to simplify them.

Presiding over a high level meeting to review the lockdown situation and arrival of migrants, he asked officials to formulate an action plan to provide jobs to migrant labourers.

He reiterated that arrangements should be made to provide vehicles to migrant labourers found walking on road or rail tracks anywhere in Uttar Pradesh.

He said respective state governments should be informed about residents of other states who wanted to go back to their homes. Yogi Adityanath said all those coming back to UP should be screened and quarantined.

He also ordered arrangements for medical treatment of migrants who are not found in good health. He also said the capacity of quarantine centres should be increased in view of the arrival of a large number of migrant labourers.

Social distancing should be followed while carrying out business at branches of banks, ‘mandis’ and shops, he said.

He said there should be regular communication with members of monitoring and vigilance committees. He said all nursing homes should follow protocol while providing medical and health facilities.

NOW, UP TO BRING MIGRANTS BACK FROM NORTH-EAST

Lucknow: After bringing back 3.26 lakh migrant workers by 268 special trains from the western, south and central regions of the country, Uttar Pradesh has now decided to transport those from the state who are stuck in the North-East.

Additional chief secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Wednesday said a train will ferry migrants from Tripura on Thursday. Later, migrant workers stuck in other North-Eastern states will be brought by train to UP, he said.

Awasthi also said 188 more trains were being run to ferry migrant workers from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Goa.

Till Wednesday morning, 43 trains brought 44,574 migrant workers to Gorakhpur, 33,894 migrants arrived in Lucknow on 29 trains and 14 trains brought 17,162 migrants to Prayagraj. Besides, 18,358 migrants were transported by 15 trains to Jaunpur, 7,183 by six trains to Bareilly, 11,362 by nine trains to Ballia, 10,730 migrants by nine trains to Pratapgarh, 8,533 by seven trains to Kanpur, 9,103 by seven trains to Rae Bareli, 11,002 by 10 trains to Varanasi and 4,833 by four trains to Agra.

Migrants were arriving at 45 Railway stations across Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The buses run by UPSRTC had ferried 72,000 migrants from neighbouring states as well as from the state’s border to various districts. A total four lakh migrants were ferried by train and bus to UP, he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed the district magistrate to increase the capacity of quarantine facilities in the respective districts in view of the arrival of a large number of migrants.

The DMs were also told to screen the migrants before sending them to institutional or home quarantine, he said.