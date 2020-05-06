Seven migrant labourers killed in road accident in Mathura

Seven migrant labourers were killed in road accident on Monday night after the tempo in which they were travelling was hit by a truck near Umri village of Mathura district.

The driver of the tempo was also killed in the accident.

The deceased were from Madhya Pradesh’s Chatarpur district and were heading to Jajan Patti crossing after they got information of a bus leaving for their hometown from there.

These labourers were jobless due to lockdown and were waiting to travel back to their villages.

Roshan Lal, incharge of Mogarra police station in Mathura, said, “These people were informed that a bus for MP was leaving, so they hired a tempo to catch the bus. On their way, they were hit by a mini truck coming from Bharatpur on Mathura- Bharatpur road. The truck, carrying water melon’ was fully loaded and badly damaged the tempo. Two labourers were killed on the spot, locals rushed and tried to save the others and informed the police.”

The injured were taken for treatment but five more including the driver died later in the hospital during treatment. “Seven labourers were killed while two are seriously injured,” said Roshan Lal.