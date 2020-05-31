Several areas of Uttar Pradesh likely to receive rainfall: IMD

Sections
Updated: May 31, 2020 12:10 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

The IMD predicted that rains occurred in the region due to the approaching western disturbance towards the Himalayan region. (HT photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Sunday predicted that a few places in Uttar Pradesh are likely to be battered by rains in the next 3 hours.

“Thunderstorm, lightning, rain very likely during next 3 hrs (valid up to 12:30 pm) at few places over Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Budaun, Sambhal, Amroha, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Etah, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur Kheri dist and adjoining areas,” the advisory from the IMD, Lucknow read.

The MeT department further predicted that these areas would be battered by a thunderstorm with a wind speed of 30-50 Kmph.

Today morning, Delhi and its adjoining region also witnessed light rain showers, with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD. The IMD predicted that rains occurred in the region due to the approaching western disturbance towards the Himalayan region.



