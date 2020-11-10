Severe air quality in 9 Uttar Pradesh cities; Ghaziabad, Greater Noida worst in country

The air quality index (AQI) in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida was recorded at 482 each. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Ghaziabad and Greater Noida recorded the worst air quality across the country. The air quality index (AQI) in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida was recorded at 482 each.

At least nine towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh (UP) recorded “severe” air quality, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday.

Noida (479), Agra (475), Bulandshahr (450), Kanpur (404), Hapur (402) and Meerut (401) all recorded “severe: AQI.

An AQI between 401 and 500 is considered to be in the “severe” category, and is known to have an adverse impact on health conditions, according to experts.

Lucknow recorded an average AQI of 388, as the reading ranged from 335 to 449 at different parts of the state capital.

An AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be in the “very poor” category.

As per the CPCB data, the major pollutants in the region were particulate matter (PM 10), PM 2.5 and vehicular emission.

PM10 are particles with a diameter of 10 micrometers and they are also called fine particles. Environmental experts say PM10 is also known as respirable PM. PM is a complex mixture of soot, smoke, metals, nitrates, sulphates, dust water and rubber.

PM 2. 5 refers to particles that have diameter less than 2.5 micrometres (more than 100 times thinner than a human hair) and remain suspended in the air far longer.

These particles are formed because of burning fuel and chemical reactions that take place in the atmosphere.

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) authorities recently issued a fresh advisory to all the 75 district administrations to check the rise in air pollution.

Efforts are also in progress to prevent stubble burning and illegal construction activities.

“We are keeping a tab on air pollution and are taking measures to reduce it. The public is being penalised for causing air pollution. We are also making people aware about the hazards of air pollution,” said Ram Karan, regional officer, UPPCB.