Severe cold conditions in parts of UP; min temp dips to 0.5 degree Celsius

Severe cold conditions in parts of UP; min temp dips to 0.5 degree Celsius

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 17:44 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Lucknow

The night temperature fell appreciably in Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Bareilly and Agra divisions (PTI)

Dense fog and severe cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, with Lucknow airport recording the lowest temperature at 0.5 degree Celsius on Friday.

According to the meteorological department, day temperatures fell appreciably in Kanpur and Lucknow divisions, and rose in Meerut division.

The night temperature fell appreciably in Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Bareilly and Agra divisions, it said.

“The night temperature was markedly below normal in Lucknow division, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Kanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Agra and Meerut divisions; below normal in Varanasi division and normal in the remaining divisions of the state,” a MeT official said.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at 0.5 degree Celsius at Lucknow Airport, and the highest at 22 degrees Celsius in Sultanpur.

The weatherman said rain/thunderstorm is very likely at isolated places over western UP, while weather is likely to remain dry over eastern parts of the state on Saturday.

