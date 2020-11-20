Sections
Sexually harassed girl consumes poison in Uttar Pradesh

Circle officer Namrata Srivastav said one of the accused is a minor and both have been booked and arrested

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 10:34 IST

By S Raju, Hindustan Times Meerut

A 15-year-old girl tried to kill herself by consuming poison shortly after a man and a boy sexually harassed her and one of them grabbed and tried to drag her in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Thursday, a police officer said. She somehow managed to escape and returned home traumatised.

Circle officer Namrata Srivastav said one of the accused is a minor and both have been booked and arrested. Srivastav added the girl had gone to fetch water from a hand pump in her village when the two arrived there and sexually harassed her.

The girl was immediately rushed to a hospital after she consumed poison. Her condition was reported to be stable.

This is the third such incident in the district over the last four days. A law student allegedly died by suicide in Bulandshahr’s Anoopshahr on Monday after alleging police inaction against three men accused of raping her.

On Tuesday, family members of a rape-accused allegedly set a teenaged girl afire in Jahangirabad after her family refused to withdraw the sexual assault case.

