Shivling, carvings on sandstone found at Ram Janmabhoomi site: Temple trust

In March this year, ‘Ram Lalla’ idol was shifted to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises, till completion of the construction of Ram Temple.

Updated: May 21, 2020 14:26 IST

By Asian News International, Lucknow

A general view of Ayodhya City. (ANI file)

Carvings on sandstone and a Shivling have been found during the land levelling work at Ram Janmabhoomi here, said Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust.

“Debris is being removed and land being levelled at Ram Janmabhoomi since past 10 days. We have discovered pillars in the debris of the structure and carvings on sandstone. Found a Shivling there and a similar one at Kuber Teela,” Champat Rai said.

According to a statement, the land levelling work started at Ram Janmabhoomi after due permission from district authorities.

In March this year, ‘Ram Lalla’ idol was shifted to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan in Ram Janmabhoomi premises, till completion of the construction of Ram Temple.



In a historic decision, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same. The apex court had further directed the government to give a suitable land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.

