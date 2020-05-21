Sections
Home / Lucknow / Shops in Lucknow reopen today on ‘alternate day’ basis

Shops in Lucknow reopen today on ‘alternate day’ basis

Barring Chowk and Aminabad, markets in Hazratganj, Narhi, Naka, Bhootnath and other areas will resume operations.

Updated: May 21, 2020 08:50 IST

By Hindustan Times, Lucknow, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The administration has also issued dos and don’ts for shop owners. They have been asked to maintain a register, thermal scanner, keep sanitiser/gloves, make provisions for social distancing and not to entertain customers without masks. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

Shops will reopen in Lucknow on Thursday, barring those in containment and buffer zones, on an ‘alternate day’ basis. Outlets on one side of the road will open on one day while shops on the other side will operate the next day.

Barring Chowk and Aminabad, markets in Hazratganj, Narhi, Naka, Bhootnath and other areas will resume operations.

AREAS WHERE MARKETS WILL BE CLOSED (containment and buffer zones)

Aminabad and nearby markets
Shops on Latouche road
Shops on Nazirabad road
Shops on BN Road (Qaiserbagh Crossing to Bapu Bhawan)
Shops on Cantonment road (from Burlington crossing to Qaiserbagh crossing)
Shops from Qaiserbagh crossing to Qaiserbagh Bus Stand
Shops from Moulviganj crossing to Raqabganj crossing
Shops on Hewett road
Lalbagh and nearby markets
Jai Hind Market
Shops on Tulsidas Marg (Victoria street) to Haiderganj crossing
Shops on Nadan Mahal road
Shops from Charak Chauraha to Medical College
Nakkhas Market
Sadar Bazar Cantt
Nishatganj Sabzi Mandi and nearby area

“As per the new format of lockdown 4.0, it has been decided that all shops, except those in containment and buffer zones, will open on alternate day basis. On the seventh day, shops will remain closed for the weekly sanitisation exercise,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate, Lucknow while underlining the latest arrangements that will be effective from May 21.

The administration has also issued dos and don’ts for shop owners. They have been asked to maintain a register, thermal scanner, keep sanitiser/gloves, make provisions for social distancing and not to entertain customers without masks.



“It is also mandatory for shop keepers to check the temperature of customers and bar entry of customers over 60 years, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age,” state the guidelines.

Besides, every shop owner has to advise customers to download the ‘Aarogya Setu’ mobile application and maintain social distancing.

“On failing which, there is a provision of a fine up to Rs 5 lakh and FIR against the trader,” it further stated.

Suresh Chablani, convener of Akhil Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal, Lucknow said, “We welcome the district administration’s attempt to re-start the markets. We will ensure implementation of the guidelines.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bareilly: 50% teachers abstain from evaluation work
May 21, 2020 09:14 IST
This rescue op of 2 sloth bears from a well is making netizens give full points to humanity
May 21, 2020 09:11 IST
LIVE: India records more than 5,600 cases for second day in a row
May 21, 2020 09:11 IST
Second-biggest single-day spike takes Covid-19 cases in India to over 1.1 lakh
May 21, 2020 09:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.