Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / Shortage of ICU beds equipped with ventilators in Lucknow

Shortage of ICU beds equipped with ventilators in Lucknow

Officials said there are also 569 high-dependency beds equipped to handle patients in need of care of the level between the general ward and ICU

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The ICU beds account for 7.54% of the total available in Covid-19 facilities. Experts say the percentage should ideally be 20. (HT Photo)

Lucknow, which has so far reported 469 Covid-19-related deaths, is facing a shortage of intensive care unit (ICU) beds equipped with ventilators, experts and officials said. There are just 283 such beds available in the city of close to three million people across 18 hospitals. The ICU beds account for 7.54% of the total available in Covid-19 facilities.

Experts say the percentage should ideally be 20. “ICU beds for Covid-19 patients should comprise 20% of the total beds because the number of serious patients is growing,” said former Indian Medical Association (Lucknow) president Dr PK Gupta. “Since level one treatment is now being done under home isolation, an increased number of level three beds/ICU beds should not be a problem.”

Officials said there are also 569 high-dependency beds equipped to handle patients in need of care of the level between the general ward and ICU.

The demand for oxygen has also gone up. It has increased by at least five times at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS)’s Rajdhani Covid-19 Hospital during the last one month.



“Presently, there is a consumption of 400 to 500 jumbo cylinders per day, which was between 80 and 125 jumbo cylinders per day around a month and a half ago,” said Radha Krishna Dhiman, director, SGPGIMS. “There are around 180 patients admitted to the Rajdhani Covid-19 Hospital and about 80 of them are on oxygen support. Some of them are on a life-support system and some of them are on simple medication.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Sep 10, 2020 15:43 IST
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Sep 10, 2020 14:42 IST
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Sep 10, 2020 15:55 IST
Rafale jets inducted into IAF, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Sep 10, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

Coronavirus: How to attend a wedding (or not) during a pandemic
Sep 10, 2020 15:56 IST
Analysis: Chelsea defies pandemic with $250M overhaul
Sep 10, 2020 15:52 IST
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar tests positive for Covid-19
Sep 10, 2020 15:52 IST
SC to hear on Sept 14 plea to provide provisional admissions to compartment students in varsities
Sep 10, 2020 15:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.