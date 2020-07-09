Sections
Should clarify whether Vikas Dubey surrendered or was arrested: Akhilesh Yadav asks UP govt

“News is coming that the main accused in the Kanpur case is in police custody. If this is true, the government should clarify whether it was a surrender or an arrest. Besides, the CDR (call details record) should be made public so that those hand in glove with him could be exposed,” the Samajwadi Party supremo said in a tweet in Hindi.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 12:16 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

Gangster Vikas Dubey, who was on the run since the Kanpur ambush on Friday and who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on information leading to his arrest, was nabbed in Ujjain on Thursday morning. (HT file photo)

After gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanur ambush in which eight police personnel were killed, was nabbed in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav asked the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday to clarify whether it was a “surrender” or an “arrest”.

“News is coming that the main accused in the Kanpur case is in police custody. If this is true, the government should clarify whether it was a surrender or an arrest. Besides, the CDR (call details record) should be made public so that those hand in glove with him could be exposed,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Dubey, who was on the run since the Kanpur ambush on Friday and who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on information leading to his arrest, was nabbed in Ujjain on Thursday morning.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the development, saying the gangster was in the custody of the state police.



