SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP govt of selling country’s assets

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 14:55 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

Yadav also hit out at the ruling dispensation over lathicharge on party protesters during ‘9baje9min’ campaign on Wednesday night. (PTI file photo)

He also hit out at the ruling dispensation over lathicharge on party protesters during ‘9baje9min’ campaign on Wednesday night.

“It is not understood whether BJP is running the government or selling the country’s sources and resources. In the country and the state, they have sold toll, mandi (markets), government malls, ITI, polytechnic, airports, railways and insurance companies, and with privatisation, they have also sold job opportunities for youths,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi with hashtag #nahi_chahiye_bechu_sarkar.

“The days of BJP government which resorted to lathicharge on peaceful Samajwadi ‘sipahi’ are over. This is a cowardice act against those who are raising genuine demands of the unemployed. This violent act shows that a demoralised BJP has failed on all fronts,” he said in another tweet with hashtag #NoMoreBJP.



The SP president also tagged pictures showing the police dragging a woman party worker during the protest.

