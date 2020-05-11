Sections
Home / Lucknow / ‘Start construction work to absorb migrants’, CS asks departments

‘Start construction work to absorb migrants’, CS asks departments

Uttar Pradesh government chief secretary, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari directed the concerning departments to immediately start construction activities with the laid down protocol to absorb a large number of migrant workers that are returning from other states every day.

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The CS asked the concerned departments to obtain the migrants’ details from the district magistrates and engage migrant workers in the construction work as per their suitability. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh government chief secretary, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Monday directed the concerning departments to immediately start construction activities with the laid down protocol to absorb a large number of migrant workers that are returning from other states every day.

He said such departments should also conduct a weekly review of construction work and provide the details to the government.

Holding a meeting with the departments that carry out construction works, the CS, however, clarified that no such work will start in the Covid-19 containment zones at all. He asked officials to make proper arrangements of food, stay etc for workers at the places where construction works could be resumed.

He said the skill mapping data of all workers was being prepared and asked the concerned departments to obtain their details from the district magistrates (DMs) and engage migrant workers in the construction work as per their suitability.



The meeting was attended by principal secretary, PWD, Nitin Ramesh Gokran, principal secretary, housing, Deepak Kumar, principal secretary, social welfare, Manoj Kumar Singh, UP Jal Nigam, managing director, Vikas Gothwal.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
May 11, 2020 23:07 IST
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:53 IST
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
May 11, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
May 11, 2020 17:59 IST

latest news

BMC says new testing protocol will free up more beds when cases peak
May 12, 2020 00:05 IST
Train bookings for special train between Mumbai Central and New Delhi full
May 12, 2020 00:04 IST
All states told to allow opening of clinics and labs: Centre to Punjab and Haryana HC
May 12, 2020 00:02 IST
Not all states on board plan to start trains
May 12, 2020 00:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.