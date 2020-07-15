State of quarantine facility gives a jolt to elderly couple

An elderly couple who tested positive for corona virus felt reassured when the health department Covid-19 call centre told them, “You are elderly and we have to ensure you stay in a medical facility for good care.”

But they got a rude shock when they reached the facility.

“A big hall with multiple beds, common toilets and just one fan made it look that we would really fall sicker,” said the 67-year-old woman who had reached the facility made at the Integral University with her 76-year-old husband.

Prof SW Akhtar, the vice chancellor of the Integral University, said arrangements for Covid -19 patients had been made as per the guidelines of the health department.

“We had to wait outside as there was confusion about bed availability and then inside the compound too, before we could climb up to the third floor. All this might have been forgotten had we got at least a comfortable quarantine place. But the atmosphere forced us to look for an option,” the elderly woman said.

Since there was no one to ask about an option on the same campus, the elderly couple then made efforts to come out of there. “We stayed some three hours and in that time we could just imagine how life would have been had we stayed there for long. There were people sitting and playing cards in groups without any medical monitoring and just a fan at a distance from our bed. All this was horrible for us,” said the elderly woman.

“There was no medical staff inside to guide us to the bed. In fact, they just showed us the door on the third floor and we had to enter that to reach the hall,” said the woman.

They reached this place at 6.20 pm on Sunday and their agony abated a little at around 10 pm when an ambulance came to shift them. “They have now put us in a semi-finished hospital where we have two separate beds in a room with attached bathroom and an air conditioner running,” she said.

“In fact it was better for us to remain in home quarantine instead of moving out as we could have recovered faster at our own house, following all the rules and protocol,” she said. “I had asked the health officials to allow us to stay at home since we had no other health problem but they insisted we go with them. We expected some facilities as senior citizens and former central government employees but we got nothing,” said the woman.

Prof SW Akhtar said, “The entire facility has been developed under guidance of the health department. It may be possible that people look for facilities they have at home. But we have made everything as per the protocol by the health department and all facilities directed by the health department are available.”

He said that at present, there were 100 Covid -19 patients and they were being taken care of. “We have medical teams deployed at the facility and they keep monitoring the patients,” he said.