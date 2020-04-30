Sections
Home / Lucknow / Students injured as bus collides with truck near Ayodhya

Students injured as bus collides with truck near Ayodhya

Eleven students, along with the truck driver and a cop, were injured after an Uttar Pradesh State Road transport Corporation bus carrying 25 students from Prayagraj to Kushinagar collided with a truck when it reached Ayodhya in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

Eleven students, along with the truck driver and a cop, were injured after an Uttar Pradesh State Road transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus carrying 25 students from Prayagraj to Kushinagar collided with a truck when it reached Ayodhya in the wee hours on Wednesday.

While the injured rushed to a nearby hospital, the remaining students were sent to Kushinagar in another roadways bus.

“The injured students will also be escorted home soon after their treatment,” officials said.

UPSRTC MD Raj Shekhar said the bus collided with a truck near Bilari village on Prayagraj-Ayodhya Highway reportedly after the truck driver suddenly applied brakes at around 4 am. Locals and policemen rushed to the scene and admitted the injured students to nearby community health centre where the driver and two students were referred to the district hospital.



DM Ayodhya and police officials visited the injured students.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Access to internet not a fundamental right: J-K admin tells Supreme Court
Apr 30, 2020 00:11 IST
New Covid-19 guidelines to give considerable relaxations, says Centre
Apr 29, 2020 22:55 IST
His nomination stuck with Guv, Thackeray sends a distress message to PM
Apr 30, 2020 01:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi hosts video show on Covid-19, Raghuram Rajan is his first guest
Apr 29, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

Nine fresh cases take Chandigarh count to 68
Apr 30, 2020 01:51 IST
A tribute to Irrfan Khan
Apr 30, 2020 01:07 IST
Rishi Kapoor admitted to city hospital
Apr 30, 2020 00:59 IST
Rishi Kapoor hospitalised, brother Randhir says he is not well
Apr 30, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.