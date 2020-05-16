Sections
Such accidents are not deaths, but murders: Akhilesh Yadav on Auraiya truck accident

Updated: May 16, 2020 12:16 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi expressing his prayers towards those who were injured in the accident. (ANI file photo )

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday termed the death of 24 migrant labourers in Auraiya as “indescribable” sadness, saying such accidents are “not deaths, but murders”.

At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when a trailer truck carrying them collided with another truck in the early hours of Saturday in Auraiya, police said. Both the trucks were carrying the labourers. The incident took place between 3 am and 3.30 am, they said.

“Indescribable sadness on the death of over 24 poor migrant labourers in UP’s Auraiya. Prayers for the injured persons. Let’s see till when the silence maintained by heartless people and their supporters justify this negligence... despite knowing everything, and seeing everything. Such accidents are not deaths, but murder,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

