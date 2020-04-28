Survey crop damage, compensate farmers: minister tells insurance firms

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said proper compensation must be paid to farmers who had lost crops to rains on Sunday. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi directed crop insurance companies to conduct a crop damage survey caused by the rain and storms in some districts, on Monday.

Holding a meeting on Kharif preparations on Monday, he said proper compensation must be paid to farmers who had lost crops to rains on Sunday.

“We have reports of crop damage mainly from Kannauj, Etah and Pilinhit and we have asked insurance companies to survey and pay compensation to affected farmers according to government guidelines and at the earliest,” he said.

Reviewing Kharif preparations, the minister fixed a production target of 169 lakh paddy to be cultivated on 60 lakh hectare area this year. Sahi claimed the state had sufficient stocks of seeds and fertilisers to meet the requirement for the Kharif season. He said the harvesting of Rabi crops was by 94% complete while 92% of wheat, the main Rabi crop, was harvested till Sunday.