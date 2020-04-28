Sections
Home / Lucknow / Survey crop damage, compensate farmers: minister tells insurance firms

Survey crop damage, compensate farmers: minister tells insurance firms

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi directed crop insurance companies to conduct a crop damage survey caused by the rain and storms in some districts, on Monday.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 13:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said proper compensation must be paid to farmers who had lost crops to rains on Sunday. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)

Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi directed crop insurance companies to conduct a crop damage survey caused by the rain and storms in some districts, on Monday.

Holding a meeting on Kharif preparations on Monday, he said proper compensation must be paid to farmers who had lost crops to rains on Sunday.

“We have reports of crop damage mainly from Kannauj, Etah and Pilinhit and we have asked insurance companies to survey and pay compensation to affected farmers according to government guidelines and at the earliest,” he said.

Reviewing Kharif preparations, the minister fixed a production target of 169 lakh paddy to be cultivated on 60 lakh hectare area this year. Sahi claimed the state had sufficient stocks of seeds and fertilisers to meet the requirement for the Kharif season. He said the harvesting of Rabi crops was by 94% complete while 92% of wheat, the main Rabi crop, was harvested till Sunday.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

100 US firms planning to leave China due to Covid-19 interested in UP, says minister
Apr 29, 2020 11:40 IST
Warner casts fresh doubts over Australia’s UK tour in July
Apr 29, 2020 11:43 IST
Remember Samsung’s Bean-shaped earbuds? Here’s some more info
Apr 29, 2020 11:42 IST
World’s deepest gold mines in South Africa on a ‘cliff’ as Covid-19 curbs output
Apr 29, 2020 11:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.