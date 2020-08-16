Sections
Teenage girl raped, singed with cigarette butts by 2 men in UP’s Gorakhpur: Police

The girl was found unconscious on Saturday and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital, they added.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 17:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Gorakhpur

“A case of kidnapping, gangrape and under sections of the POCSO Act is registered against the two men on a complaint from the survivor’s mother, police said.

A teenage girl was allegedly raped and singed with cigarette butts by two men in the Gola area of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The girl was found unconscious on Saturday and is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital, they added.

The police have registered a case against one Arjun of Dehribhar village and an unidentified man on the basis of a written complaint from the survivor’s mother.

According to reports, the teenage girl of a brick kiln labourer went to fetch water from a hand pump on Friday night, when the two accused forcibly took her to a hut near a pond in the village on a motorcycle and allegedly raped her. They also tortured the girl by inflicting burn injuries on her with cigarette butts and when she fell unconscious, fled the spot.



The girl identified one of the accused as Arjun.

“A case of kidnapping, gangrape and under sections of the POCSO Act is registered against the two men on a complaint from the survivor’s mother. A hunt is on for the accused,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sunil Kumar Gupta said.

