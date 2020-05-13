Tehsildar terminated for illegal land transfer in Kausambhi

Sections
Board of Revenue, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday dismissed a tehsildar (land tax official) for illegally transferring a piece of land belonging to the gram sabha to a villager without following the due procedure during his posting in Manjhanpur tehsil in Kaushambi district even as the dispute was pending in the court.

Updated: May 13, 2020 12:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Tehasildar Santosh Kumar Sonkar is currently posted in Jaunpur. Confirming the action, chairman, Board of Revenue, Deepak Trivedi said, “Three departments had initiated departmental probes against Sonkar in different cases.” However, his dismissal has been done in the matter relating to illegal transfer of gram sabha land rights to a villager.”

As per the dismissal order, Sonkar declared one Indrapal of Gamdhi Nagar under Manjhanpur nagar panchayat as ‘land owner with transferable rights’ without following the due procedure of the law.

In a judgment passed in 2009, the additional district magistrate had cancelled the lease of the said disputed land and ordered its entry into the gram sabha’s records. Applicant Indrapal challenged the order in court of additional commissioner, Prayagraj.



“But the delinquent tehsildar declared Indrapal as land owner with transferable right from land owner without transferable rights at his own level without the recommendation of registrar/ kanoongo even as the appeal was pending in the court,” said the dismissal order.

