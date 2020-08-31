Sections
Home / Lucknow / Three burnt bodies found in Agra, police launch investigation

Three burnt bodies found in Agra, police launch investigation

According to the cops, the locals and family have told them that they did not have any enmity.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 09:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The police in Agra have launched investigation. (Representative Photo)

The police in Agra found the burnt bodies of three members of a family in the Nagla Kishan area.

The police said that they are investigating the motive behind the incident and the time it took place. They scanning the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

According to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan, the police were told by the locals that the milkman first sounded the alarm early on Monday morning after nobody from the family opened the door.

One of the relatives then entered the house and was shocked to see the bodies, Hindustan reported. The police was immediately informed.



According to the cops, the locals and family have told them that they did not have any enmity. The locals also say that no fire was reported from the house or the area, and that they did not hear any sound.

The police are investigating the incident.

