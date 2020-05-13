Three more cured patients donate plasma at KGMU

The plasma therapy aims to treat Covid-19 patients by using immunity developed by treated patients.

Three more cured patients of corona virus donated plasma for treatment of other patients at the King George’s Medical University.

The plasma therapy aims to treat Covid-19 patients by using immunity developed by treated patients. This is done by transfusion of plasma from treated patient to those under treatment, of the same blood group.

“The two patients came from Siddharthnagar some 280 kilometres away from Lucknow. Their tests were conducted and then they donated plasma,” said Prof Tulika Chandra, HoD, transfusion medicine at the KGMU.

One of the donors was of AB positive blood group, which in terms of plasma is universal donor. Hence his plasma can be used for transfusion to any corona patient, irrespective of the blood group.

The medical university had obtained permission from the Drug Controller General of India and done plasma therapy on one patient till now. The patient had tested negative for corona but unfortunately died with some medical complications. The institution aims to carry forward the therapy for other patients too.

“This is a noble gesture to help others. More of the treated patients should come forward to help other patients as only treated patients can help by donated plasma,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“These two patients were discharged after treatment on April 12. Now they have completed 28 days after discharge from hospital,” said Prof Chandra. Apart from the AB positive the other two are A positive and O positive.

“Till now six patients have donated plasma at KGMU blood bank,” said Prof MLB Bhatt vice chancellor KGMU.