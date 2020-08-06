Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / Three women part of coronavirus vaccine trial

Three women part of coronavirus vaccine trial

The women are 18, 22 and 24 years of age and are pursuing graduation and post graduation in Gorakhpur.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 12:49 IST

By Gaurav Saigal, Hindustan Times Lucknow

All the three women are back to their normal lives and are in touch with the hospital. They will be screened again after a few days. (REUTERS)

Three woman students in their early twenties have shown courage to take the corona vaccine trial in Gorakhpur.

“It was our decision to be a part of the trial which aims to save lives,” said the women participating in the human trial of the vaccine being done by the Rana Hospital and Trauma Centre in Gorakhpur. “I got to know about the trial and approached the hospital,” said one of them.

The women are 18, 22 and 24 years of age and are pursuing graduation and post graduation in Gorakhpur.

In all, 10 individuals have been given doses, including a farmer, PG students and an employee of a private organizations. “All the 10 volunteers are normal. They were examined under the routine check -up and were found fit and healthy,” said chief administrative officer of Rana Hospital, Venkatesh Chaturvedi.



Asked what inspired them to come forward for trial of the vaccine, the 24-year-old woman volunteer replied, “I myself felt that I should volunteer. I contacted the hospital and they said yes after my health check-up.”

All the three women are back to their normal lives and are in touch with the hospital. They will be screened again after a few days. Trial of the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech is being done at 12 places in the country and two Uttar Pradesh hospitals are also part of it. “A farmer from Gorakhpur is now part of the trial as a volunteer, while others are staff of different private offices and two PG students,” Chaturvedi said.

This is Rana Hospital’s third trial in a span of one year. Earlier, trials for typhoid and Japanese Encephalitis vaccines, with a sample size of 100 volunteers, were completed in January.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Babil treats Irrfan fans to an intimate peak into his library. See pics
Aug 06, 2020 13:22 IST
Seven dead, 60 infected by new infectious disease in China: Report
Aug 06, 2020 13:20 IST
Kashmir schooling now more challenging with virus
Aug 06, 2020 13:17 IST
N. Korea’s escalating virus response raises fear of outbreak
Aug 06, 2020 13:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.