Sections
Home / Lucknow / Tiger carcass found in Pilibhit Reserve

Tiger carcass found in Pilibhit Reserve

The decomposed carcass of a tiger was found in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Wednesday. This is the second big cat to die in the forest range in the last 15 days.

Updated: May 22, 2020 11:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bareilly

The decomposed carcass of a tiger was found in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Wednesday. This is the second big cat to die in the forest range in the last 15 days. In the last census, PTR had just over 50 tigers. A couple of weeks ago, an adult tiger, which was attacked and injured by villagers in Pilibhit, died during a botched rescue attempt by forest department officials.

According to reports, on Wednesday evening, the forest department found the decomposed and “almost dried up” carcass of the adult tiger in the Khakra compartment of the Mahof forest range in the PTR.

Field director of PTR, H. Rajamohan, said a part of the tiger’s body was eaten up by wild animals. “Nails and almost all the teeth are intact in the carcass. This suggests that it was not killed by poachers. The carcass seems to be over one week old,” he said.

With this, PTR has lost three adult tigers since April 4. Two of them are dead, while one was sent to Kanpur zoo.



The field forest force has been directed to conduct combing operation in entire area to collect the clues about the tiger’s death.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has nominated a representative to be present during the post-mortem for assessing the causes leading to tiger’s death and submit an independent report.

Autopsy of the big cat will be conducted on Thursday in PTR by a panel of doctors from Bareilly’s Indian Veterinary Research Institute. The designated representatives of the NTCA as well as chief wildlife warden of Uttar Pradesh will be present there.

The Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, according to the last census, had just over 50 tigers.

Meanwhile, Lucknow-based wildlife enthusiast Kaushlendra Singh, has written a letter to the principal secretary, forest department, Sudhir Garg, asking him to explain the special measures taken by the state government to protect the tigers in the PTR and other protected sanctuary.

“Why did the field forest force of PTR fail to trace the carcass for more than one week, especially when the spot was a junction point of two states?” he asked and added, “This lapse is concrete evidence that the claims of PTR officials of carrying out round-the-clock combing in wild are false.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Islamabad HC asks govt to shift all animals in the zoo to sanctuaries within a month
May 22, 2020 12:34 IST
Gold, silver prices rise today after yesterday’s slump
May 22, 2020 12:28 IST
Bonds rally after RBI announces emergency rate cut
May 22, 2020 12:29 IST
2 Union ministers, three ex-ministers ‘eminent members’ of Delhi Gymkhana
May 22, 2020 12:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.