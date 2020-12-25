Sections
Top BJP leaders to attend Modi’s farmer outreach events across Uttar Pradesh

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 09:44 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Prime minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Union ministers are among the top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who have been tasked with ensuring the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kisan Samvad (dialogue with farmers) being held at over 2,500 places across Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

BJP leaders said Modi is likely to interact with a few farmers from Uttar Pradesh but there was no official word on the interaction.

Modi would address the farmers on Friday as he would transfer the next instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi into the farmers’ accounts. TV screens have been installed to telecast the address across the country.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Many UK returnees switch off their mobile phones



The outreach comes amid protests by farmers against three farm laws passed in September to liberalize the sector.



“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a lot has been done for farmers’ welfare. Naturally, there is great excitement as the PM would interact with farmers on the birth anniversary of late [former Prime Minister] Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” said Uttar Pradesh BJP general secretary Govind Shukla.

Top leaders including chief minister Yogi Adityanath would be present for the Kisan Samvad event in Lucknow.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will attend the event in Kanpur, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev in Unnao and Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi. Similarly, other top BJP leaders will attend the event at separate places across the state.

