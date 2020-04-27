Twin west UP villages set up own system to check lockdown violation

From installing CCTV cameras all over, to manning the borders against visit by outsiders and setting up their own home delivery model, twin villages in Hapur district, Upeda and Lahadra are doing their bit to prevent lockdown violation.

Hapur’s Upeda village has a population of around 10,000 people. Village head Meghraj Singh said with the help of panchayat’s money allotted for village development, 64 CCTV cameras and 20 loudspeakers have been installed all over the village. “The monitoring unit is set up in ‘Panchayat Ghar’ from where regular monitoring is done in three shifts- from 6am to noon, noon to 4pm and then from 4 pm to 10 pm,” said Meghraj.

“With the help of CCTV cameras, we make sure that everyone follows lockdown and remain indoors. We keep making announcements on loudspeakers to warn villagers against moving out aimlessly,” said the village head.

“Apart from this, 4 teams of villagers have also been set up. One takes care of the borders of the village while other three teams move around the village, counselling masses on the need to follow social distancing and staying indoors,” he added.

“Whenever anyone is caught on CCTV roaming outside without any appropriate reasons, their name is called out on the public address system. They are then asked to stay indoors,” Chatar Singh, a villager of Upeda said. “In case any outsider enters our village, immediately the information reaches the authorities who quiz the visitor about the reason for his arrival. The outsiders are granted entry only if they give valid reasons,” he added.

Lahadra with a population of 3,500 people is another village taking measures to prevent people against coronavirus infection.

“All the entry points of the village are sealed by the youngsters of the village in the wake of Coronavirus. More than 30 youths are engaged in the ‘fight against Coronavirus’ in the village,” said Manoj Kumar, the 35 year old village head of Lahadra.

“These youths move around in small batches to conduct door-to-door awareness sessions around the village,” he said. “Apart from that, all daily requirements for villagers are provided by these teams who have distributed WhatsApp numbers among the villagers asking them to list their routine requirements like milk, vegetables and ration which is delivered at the people’s doorstep,” he said.

Kumar said that the villagers are cooperating by following the lockdown as people step out only in unavoidable circumstances. “To keep a check on entry points of the village, villagers are working in three shifts of 8 hours each and man these points. In case any outsiders wants to enter, villagers inform the police and health authorities before granting them entry,” he said.