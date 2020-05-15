Sections
Home / Lucknow / Two including a Tablighi Jamaat member feted by Lucknow Police

Two including a Tablighi Jamaat member feted by Lucknow Police

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Naveen Arora awarded Mohammad Wahid, who attended the Delhi Markaz, and Yash Thakur, who had offered to be quarantined after he returned from London.

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The Lucknow Police has awarded a Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) member with the Alert Citizen Award for voluntarily getting himself tested, and another citizen, for offering to be quarantined soon after the lockdown was imposed.

Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Naveen Arora awarded Mohammad Wahid, who attended the Delhi Markaz, and Yash Thakur, who had offered to be quarantined after he returned from London, on Thursday. Wahid, a preacher, said that he left his home district in November and visited several places for work ever since.

“I appreciate the police’s initiative. This is not only an award but a certificate that I and several others like me who approached the authorities for medical examination, went to quarantine centres, are not Covid-19 spreaders,” he said.

Gomti Nagar resident Yash Thakur was studying in London and arrived in India on March 18 amid the Covid-19 outbreak.



“When I reached home, I felt some symptoms like cough and cold. The next day, I went to the hospital and apprised them about my travel history,” he said. “I am happy that I was among those who acted as an alert citizen,” he added.

JCP Arora said, “The aim of this award is to encourage people to come forward for medical testing and get quarantined if required.”

Earlier, he advised members of the Tablighi Jamaat and those who have come in contact with them to come forward for medical examination.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biggest single-day spike as Delhi Covid cases cross 8,000
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
May 14, 2020 20:12 IST
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
May 14, 2020 21:49 IST
Free food grain supply for 8 crore migrants for next 2 months: Nirmala Sitharaman
May 14, 2020 20:11 IST

latest news

Tara Sharma: I had already reinvented myself to work from home 10 years ago
May 15, 2020 00:49 IST
Is Internet activism hurting youth in lockdown?
May 15, 2020 00:47 IST
Two Chandigarh residents held for not wearing face mask
May 15, 2020 00:43 IST
CII, CICU donate 5 ventilators to admn in Ludhiana
May 15, 2020 00:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.