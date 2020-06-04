Sections
Home / Lucknow / Two UP ministers opt for self-quarantine

Two UP ministers opt for self-quarantine

Finance and medical education minister Suresh Khanna quarantined himself at his official residence here on Thursday and said he would get himself tested on the fifth day of his Monday visit to the...

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:11 IST

By Manish Chandra Pandey,

Finance and medical education minister Suresh Khanna quarantined himself at his official residence here on Thursday and said he would get himself tested on the fifth day of his Monday visit to the Meerut medical college where three patients tested positive a day later.

Similarly, state labour welfare board chairman Sunil Bharala, whose post is akin to that of a minister of state, has decided to quarantine himself in Meerut. Bharala had visited the Meerut medical college with Khanna.

“I have quarantined myself at my residence and I am discharging all my official responsibilities from there,” Khanna said in a press note a day after HT reported his plan to get himself tested for the coronavirus infection.

“A day after my visit, positive cases were reported from the emergency ward of Meerut medical college. I had visited the place to ensure that non-Covid patients too get emergency facilities,” he said.



Khanna said he had inspected King George’s Medical University, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) in Lucknow and later visited medical colleges in Kanpur, Jhansi, Saharanpur, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Moradabad.

“I had visited these colleges to check if emergency services were being given to people,” Khanna said. Bharala was upset that officials didn’t forewarn them about the presence of suspected Covid-19 patients in the emergency ward.

Officials, including Meerut medical college principal SK Garg, however, said that social distancing was ensured during the ministers’ visit.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sixth mass extinction threat grows, 515 species may vanish soon: Study
Jun 04, 2020 23:12 IST
Two UP ministers opt for self-quarantine
Jun 04, 2020 23:11 IST
I am deeply sorry for the pain I have caused the Lal family: Manu Sharma
Jun 04, 2020 23:09 IST
Boy, 16, files FIR against father for marrying him forcibly to 20-year-old
Jun 04, 2020 23:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.