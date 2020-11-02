Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Lucknow / Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, 9 others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, 9 others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh

Ten candidates were declared elected to the Rajya Sabha and were also given their certificates, Assistant Returning Officer Mohd Mushahid said.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 17:53 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI Photo)

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and nine others were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Eight of them belonged to the BJP while one each from the Samajwadi Party and the BSP.

Ten candidates were declared elected to the Rajya Sabha and were also given their certificates, Assistant Returning Officer Mohd Mushahid said.

Besides Puri, those elected to the upper house of Parliament are BJP’s Neeraj Shekhar, Arun Singh, Geeta Shakya, Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, B L Varma and Seema Dwivedi; Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav; and BSP’s Ramji Gautam, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Nov 02, 2020 18:43 IST
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
DC vs RCB Live: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl
Nov 02, 2020 19:03 IST
19 Indians test Covid positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
Nov 02, 2020 19:04 IST

latest news

This is definitely not the 1991 moment for agriculture, writes Capt Amarinder Singh
Nov 02, 2020 19:01 IST
Uttarakhand schools open after over seven months following norms of social distancing, sanitisation
Nov 02, 2020 18:59 IST
Stop attacking interfaith marriages | HT Editorial
Nov 02, 2020 18:58 IST
A moment of reckoning | HT Editorial
Nov 02, 2020 18:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.