Unlock 1: UP government asks districts to ensure guidelines are followed

Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari also ordered that the congestion on the Noida-Delhi border should be streamlined and vehicle passes should be arranged.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:25 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

Till now, 1,633 trains have arrived in the state bringing home 22.14 lakh migrants from other states (ANI)

The Uttar Pradesh chief secretary on Monday directed district and police officials to hold meetings with owners of malls and restaurants to ensure government’s guideline are followed as the lockdown restrictions are further eased.

At a high-level meeting, Tiwari asked officials to ensure people wear face masks and follow social distancing, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said.

Officials have been instructed to contact brick kiln owners in every district to ensure that no due of any labourer is pending, Awasthi said,.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials that all migrant workers and labourers belonging to Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha still present at state’s brick kilns should be sent homes immediately by coordinating with the kiln owners all over the state.

The additional chief secretary said action was taken against the people belonging to the Tablighi Jamaat in the past, but now almost all of them have been released. People against whom cases were filed will be released on the direction of the court.

