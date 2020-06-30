Sections
Home / Lucknow / Unlock 2: UP CM Adityanath directs officials to study guidelines, make arrangements

Unlock 2: UP CM Adityanath directs officials to study guidelines, make arrangements

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to study the Centre’s guidelines for the month-long ‘Unlock 2’ beginning July 1, and make arrangements accordingly in the state.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 18:57 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lucknow

UP CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI file photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to study the Centre’s guidelines for the month-long ‘Unlock 2’ beginning July 1, and make arrangements accordingly in the state.

On Monday, the Centre issued guidelines for the month-long ‘Unlock 2’ from Wednesday -- the “phased re-opening” of activities that had been barred to contain the spread of Covid-19 -- and said educational institutions, Metro rail services, cinema halls and gyms will continue to remain shut. ‘Unlock 1’, a graded exit from the national lockdown imposed on March 25, is due to end on Tuesday.

“The guidelines of the Centre should be studied and preparations should be made of accordingly for Unlock 2,” Adityanath said during a review meeting with senior officers and ministers at his residence here.

It is important to take precautions to stop the spread of Covid-19, and people should avoid all unnecessary movement, he said.



“To create awareness among the people, campaigns should be run on radio and TV, besides putting up banners and posters, and distributing handbills etc,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath reiterated that testing facilities for Covid-19 and beds in hospitals should be increased, and availability of infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter ensured.

He said a cleanliness campaign should be run on mission mode for vector-borne diseases and Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab police busts KLF terror module, three arrested
Jun 30, 2020 18:48 IST
Naomi Campbell sees BLM movement altering fashion and beauty industries
Jun 30, 2020 18:48 IST
Fitch cuts India growth forecast to 8% for FY22; economy to shrink by 5% this fiscal
Jun 30, 2020 18:47 IST
Mumbai witnesses its second cleanest air day since air monitoring began in city
Jun 30, 2020 18:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.